Help save the sea while enjoying spectacular views under the stars at the Festival of Seas Beach Ball on Sept. 30. For the first time, the evening will be hosted at the picturesque Kaibo Yacht Club and will help raise money for the Central Caribbean Marine Institute.

Founded in 2003, the CCMI is a charity that helps safeguard our reefs through marine research and conservation at its facility on Little Cayman. It is the only center of its kind in Cayman, and its team of scientists conducts important research daily around the local reefs and their diverse range of marine wildlife.

“Support of CCMI at our annual Festival of Seas will directly impact our work to improve the future for coral reefs,” says Carrie Manfrino, president and director of research at CCMI.

History

The Festival of the Seas ball is a popular event in gala season that was held at the Kimpton resort in 2016, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman in 2015, and the ARC at Camana Bay in the years before that. A move away from the typical dinner format, this year’s fundraiser will take guests straight to the beach at Kaibo’s oceanside venue. Manfrino says, “We are excited for this event and eager to share an unforgettable evening in a stunning setting for a worthy cause.”

As well as food, cocktails and a champagne toast, the night will feature music and plenty of opportunities for dancing. There will also be a raffle and a live auction on the night with prizes donated by sponsors around Cayman.

The dress code is beach chic to tie in with the more laid-back location and CCMI’s primary aim of safeguarding the Islands’ sea and beaches. Guests will be offered ferry service to and from Kaibo so they can fully enjoy the night and avoid driving back home after dark.

Money raised from the Beach Ball will help fund the research facility for another year, as well as support scholarships and the CCMI’s Young Environmentalist Leadership Course. The organization provides high school students with career advice and training in marine conservation. More than 200 students take part in programs every year at the Little Cayman research station.

Tickets to the Festival of the Seas Beach Ball cost $200 per person, and can be bought at Rugs Oriental at the Galleria Plaza on West Bay Road. To make the most of the venue during daylight hours, the Beach Ball will start at 5 p.m. with an invite-only VIP reception beforehand for sponsors.