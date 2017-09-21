When we become adults, there are childish things we must put behind us … or are there? Who remembers slumber parties, also known as sleepovers, when a bunch of girlfriends would descend on one (un)lucky parent’s house and spend the night playing games and chatting into the wee hours?

On Sept. 30, DMS Broadcasting is inviting you to be a part of Cayman’s first Adult Slumber Party and Breast Cancer Fundraiser, ushering in October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

You can leave your cocktail dress and heels at home, ‘cos this is all about the eye masks, nightdresses, pajamas and fuzzy slippers – the fuzzier, the better. It’s the ultimate girls’ night in where you can catch up with friends, shoot the breeze, maybe share some juicy gossip and have a ball.

Speaking of balls, the whole event will be held in the Marriott Ballroom, transformed into every girl’s dream with fairy lights, cozy pillow-filled conversation canopies and more.

Don’t worry about staggering up the stairs with armfuls of Monopoly and Boggle – activities have already been curated for you. The night will be jam-packed with things to do. There will be a pamper corner, featuring makeup artists from TIGI, a nail station and hair stylists. Pull up a cushion to watch your favorite chick-flicks, dance to live music or hang out in the games corner.

What would an adult slumber party be without a bar? There will be a cash bar on site and thousands of dollars’-worth of prizes to win, all in the name of breast cancer research.

Snacks will be set up throughout the ballroom and will include a Cadbury chocolate fountain, an ice-cream bar, popcorn, a pizza station and cotton-candy. Make sure the waistband on those pajamas is elasticated …

It all sounds like it will add up to a great night out – there are just a couple of things to remember:

You cannot sleep over in the ballroom, but the Marriott is offering a special rate for residents that night – $112 including taxes and fees. Just take your proof of residency with you. Check and double-check the date, as you don’t want to show up at the hotel in pajamas on the wrong night.

Tickets are $55 at DMS Broadcasting (38 Godfrey Nixon Way) with proceeds to support the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens Breast Cancer Foundation. The event runs from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Marriott Beach Resort. Tickets include a welcome cocktail, late night snacks and a favor bag.