National Trust: Cute for Cayman campaign

If you’ve been looking for a way to give back to the community, the National Trust has the answer. The Cute for Cayman fundraising campaign, created to protect Iggy the Iguana and his blue buddies from extinction, helps you “pay when you’re pampered.” How? The Trust has partnered with local spas and salons to support the campaign.

Bucks for beauty

Beyond Basics Medical Spa, Touch of Thai, Salon La Femme and Renaissance Salon & Spa are all on board for the cause. Visit any of these four locations and make a donation throughout September to support the #blueiguanarecovery challenge. You still have time to participate.

Donation boxes and raffle prizes will be displayed at the reception area of each location and raffles will be drawn during the first week of October. Feeling generous? Give a gift of $20 or more and automatically become a Trust member.

Heritage evening

Celebrating 30 years of successfully conserving the built and natural history of the Cayman Islands, including bringing back the Blues from extinction, The National Trust is hosting an evening of music, dance, history and heritage on Sept. 23 at Pedro, St. James between 6 and 11 p.m. It is open to the public, and live entertainment will be provided by Swanky Kitchen Band, Ken and Ben “The Duo,” along with James Geary.

A selection of traditional canapés and signature cocktails will be on offer along with a rum tasting of Cayman Spirits Co.’s new 1780 rum. A cash bar will be open throughout the evening and part proceeds will be donated to the Trust.

Tickets are priced at $30 for non-members; Trust members who present their membership card enter free of charge. Benefits of being a Trust member include priority booking and discounts on all Trust activities and excursions; discounts or free admissions to National Trust properties in Australia, New Zealand, Barbados, the U.K. and many other countries; 25 percent off Crystal Caves admission; discounted entry to Turtle Farm and free entry per year to the QEII Botanic Park and Pedro St. James.

Trust members will also have the opportunity to vote in the new Trust council for the 2018 year on the evening.

To RSVP for the anniversary event at Pedro St. James, please email [email protected] or call 749-1121.