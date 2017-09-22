Home Life Weekender Spotlight LifeLocalVideoWeekender SpotlightBy Alvaro Serey - September 22, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Weekender Editor Vicki Wheaton gives the latest on upcoming fundraisers and other events on Cayman’s social calendar.00 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LifeFestival of Seas at Kaibo Featured Local Home PageHannah’s Heroes returns for Big Shave Featured Local Home PageNational Trust celebrates 30th anniversaryNO COMMENTSLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment. PLEASE NOTE: If you were a member of the previous website, please read these instructions on how to log in.- Advertisement - MORE NEWS FROM THIS WEEKGovernment seeks $15.9 million in unpaid bills September 21, 2017North Side council plans new public beach September 21, 2017Weekender Spotlight September 15, 2017