The former highest-ranking female officer in the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has exchanged her badge for a wig.

Angelique McLoughlin (formerly Superintendent Angelique Howell) was called to the Cayman Islands Bar on Sept. 18, following an articled clerkship at Mourant Ozannes law firm.

Ms. McLoughlin has accepted an associate position at the firm, assisting with the company’s corporate and litigation teams.

It took eight years for the full-time police commander, mother of two and law student to reach her goal and become a member of Cayman’s legal fraternity as of Sept. 18. Ms. McLoughlin said the mid-career change wasn’t easy.

“A journey which has involved working full-time, undertaking studies and being a mother has been challenging, to say the least,” she said at her Bar call ceremony at the Grand Court. “But I am proud to say that hard work, determination and dedication afforded me the opportunity to be here. The journey is one I will cherish forever.”

To complete the last stages of her training, Ms. McLoughlin was given an 18-month leave of absence from the RCIPS. However, she confirmed last week that she will not be rejoining the police service, opting instead to continue working for Mourant.

“If you are as good a lawyer as you were a police officer, I am sure things will be OK,” Grand Court Justice Charles Quin said during the Bar call ceremony.

Justice Quin also congratulated Mourant Ozannes for its efforts in training and employing Caymanian attorneys like Ms. McLoughlin.