Airport fence smashed in one of 25 weekend accidents

A woman who drove an SUV through the Owen Roberts International Airport fence Saturday night was one of 25 car accidents reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police this weekend.

Police said the 38-year-old driving a Hyundai Tucson “appeared to have lost control of the vehicle and collided [with] the airport fence.” The SUV then “ran into the grass just before the runway,” police said. The crash happened at about 10 p.m.

A portion of the airport fence was knocked down, but the woman was not seriously hurt. She was later arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

Other weekend smashes included a two car crash on the Linford Pierson Highway around 9 p.m. Saturday. A Toyota van and a Ford SUV collided near the highway’s intersection at Agnes Way, causing the van to catch fire. Fire trucks quickly arrived to extinguish the flames.

Neither driver was hurt in the collision.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a Toyota truck with four people on board smashed the wall outside a Bodden Town home along Shamrock Road.

The passengers all suffered what were described as minor injuries and the driver was arrested for careless driving.

The total number of 25 collisions is at least twice the number the RCIPS usually sees during an average weekend.