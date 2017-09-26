Civil servants celebrated International Literacy Day on Sept. 8 by reading aloud to students at the Lighthouse School and donating 23 books to the school’s library.

Seven volunteers from the Portfolio of the Civil Service and the Internal Audit Service took part in the first such initiative of its kind at the school, reading to 25 students, ages 6 to 10, according to a press release.

Headed by the deputy director of the Internal Audit Service, Lauren Knight, the volunteers read to students with autistic spectrum disorder, mild learning disabilities and severe learning disabilities. Students answered questions about each book during the session to promote understanding.

“Our students got a lot out of the initiative,” said Principal Elroy Bryan. “International Literacy Day is a wonderful opportunity for this kind of outreach and reinforces the love of reading and learning we want to instil. The students had been looking forward to this all week and volunteer reading was a great success.”

Ms. Knight, the event organizer, said, “Ultimately, our goal was to support the school’s teachers and parents in fostering a love of the written and spoken word. I believe International Literacy Day is a fun and useful way of promoting this.”