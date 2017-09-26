New leadership for social services ministry

The woman responsible for administering government’s parole and prisoner rehabilitation programs has been named the new acting chief officer for the Ministry of Community Affairs.

Teresa Echenique, the director of the Department of Community Rehabilitation, has been brought in to replace Dorine McGee (formerly Dorine Whittaker). Ms. Whittaker leaves the government service this week, taking early retirement after 32 years in the civil service. Ms. Echenique’s appointment took effect on Monday.

Ms. Echenique has been director of community rehabilitation since 2003. She has degrees in social work as well as a master’s in business administration.

“I am very pleased to appoint a young and capable Caymanian to this post,” Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said Tuesday.