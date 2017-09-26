Police recover car stolen after armed bar robbery

A gunman who held up Da Station Bar in Shamrock Road, Prospect, made his getaway in a stolen car, police confirmed Tuesday. Police recovered the stolen Honda CR-V after a search involving the police helicopter and armed officers.

According to police, the robber was masked and had a gun, which he used to threaten the staff at the bar during the holdup about 12:20 p.m. Monday.

Police said the gunman escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash in a car stolen from the location.

The Air Operations Unit and armed officers were dispatched to the scene. The helicopter crew later found the empty car in the Prospect area.