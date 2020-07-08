Hotel donates furniture to families in need

Furniture and appliances from the Comfort Suites hotel, which closed for renovation last month, is being donated to local charities to help families in need.

Dart, which owns the hotel, said it had been working with charities and the Ministry of Community Affairs to give the furnishings from the property’s 120 guest rooms to local families.

More than 450 items, including beds, sofas, fridges and microwaves, have been collected by the ministry, Cayman’s Acts of Random Kindness and other individuals over the past week, according to a press release issued by Dart.

In the release, Community Affairs Chief Officer Teresa Echenique said, “Throughout the pandemic, the Government has worked diligently to provide for residents negatively affected by COVID-19. This donation will provide practical relief to local families whose lives and livelihoods continue to be impacted by the economic effects of the pandemic.”

Pilar Bush, Dart executive with responsibility for community development, said of the donation, “Recognising the need for Government-subsidised housing has been exacerbated by the economic fallout from COVID-19, we saw the planned renovations of Comfort Suites as a unique opportunity to repurpose these items to help address this acute issue.

“We are proud to partner with the Ministry to ensure the furniture and appliances are distributed to those most in need in our community.”

According to Dart, Comfort Suites is undergoing extensive renovations to its restaurant, pool area and guest rooms ahead of a planned reopening in early 2021. The renovation programme had initially been scheduled to take place in the summer, but the hotel closed in March when the government introduced COVID-19 lockdown measures.

The hotel served as a government isolation facility for 10 weeks before refurbishments began and was thoroughly sanitised afterwards, the release stated.

“With borders due to reopen in September, Dart’s hospitality team is preparing to reopen the hotel under a new brand. While plans remain fluid to adapt to regulation changes and the continued impact of COVID-19 on international travel, the intention is to open reservations and begin recruitment in the fall,” according to the release.