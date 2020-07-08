No new COVID cases reported

In his latest update on COVID-19 results, Medical Officer for Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez stated today (8 July) that there are no positive results among 310 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

Cayman has a total of 201 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of those, 197 have recovered, one died and three are considered to be active cases.

None of the three active cases are symptomatic.

It has been a week since a positive case has been found through testing. Last Wednesday, one positive case was reported.

As of today, 25,530 PCR tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Cayman.

There are currently 117 people in isolation at their homes or at government facilities, according to health officials.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center, nearly 12 million people have contracted the virus worldwide.

TravelTime contact details

The government is making a phone number and email address available for people who want to make enquiries about travelling off island while the borders remain closed.

The ‘TravelTime’ phone number is 649-6913 and it will be manned Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 5pm.

The email address is [email protected].

In a press release, the government noted that the online form at www.exploregov.ky/traveltime remains the primary means for coordinating travel, as well as managing the government isolation facilities for people returning to the Cayman Islands.

Anyone arriving in Cayman is required to isolate for 14 days in a government isolation facility.

Health clinics expand opening hours

Given the reduction in the Government’s COVID-19 pandemic suppression levels, the district health clinics of the Health Services Authority has changed their opening hours to the following times:

West Bay

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 8:30am to 4pm

Wednesday 8:30am to 8pm

Saturday 8:30am to noon

Bodden Town

Monday and Thursday 8:30am to 8pm

Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 8:30am to 4pm

Saturday 8:30am to noon

East End

Monday through Friday 8:30am to 4pm

Saturday 8:30am to noon

North Side

Monday through Friday 8:30am to 4pm

Saturday 8:30am to noon

General Practice

By appointment only.

Monday through Friday 8:30am to 4pm

Saturday 1-4pm

Closed Sundays and public holidays

Acute Care Clinic (walk-in)

Monday through Friday 7:30am to 8pm

Saturday 8:30am to noon

Closed Sundays and public holidays