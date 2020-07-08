The Department of Vehicle and Driver’s Licensing will be reopening all its office and inspection locations from next week.

The Crewe Road office will open on Monday, 13 July, and will operate Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 4pm; while Breakers and West Bay locations will be open Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 6pm, according to a government press release.

Driving tests will recommence on 20 July.

“To ensure the health and safety of employees and customers and to adhere to required social distancing guidelines, access to the customer lobby area will be permitted in a controlled manner,” the DVDL stated in the release.

The DVDL also advised that the drop-box system, which was available during the shelter-in-place regulations, has been discontinued.

Members of the public can continue to use online platforms to renew vehicle and driver’s licences via the DVDL’s website at www.dvdl.gov.ky or through the e-services portal www.eservices.gov.ky. For further assistance, email [email protected] for assistance.