Labour Force Survey begins Sunday

The Economics and Statistics Office will begin its fall Labour Force Survey on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The survey seeks to collect data on the employed and unemployed individuals in the Cayman Islands, as well as those who are not in the labor force, a press release states.

Trained interviewers from the Economics and Statistics Office will visit 1,500 randomly selected sample households on Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman over a four-week period.

During the survey, interviewers will administer electronic questionnaires using tablets.

“Once again, the ESO appeals to the public to give its full cooperation to the interviewers and to provide the necessary information, which will be collected under the Statistics Law (2016 Revision). The interviews are confidential, and no individual data will be used for publication or disclosed to parties outside of the ESO. ESO survey data from individuals are exempt from Freedom of Information requests,” the release states.

For more information, call the Economics and Statistics Office at 516-3329 or 949-0940, or visit www.eso.ky.