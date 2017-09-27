Three men in custody on charges of importing ganja were brought to court on Tuesday, when Magistrate Valdis Foldats expressed frustration that no progress could be made with the case.

“The court notes its displeasure,” he said, because he had directed on Sept. 18 that papers in the case be served on the defendants’ attorneys by Sept. 22. The purpose was for the attorneys to meet with their clients so that the case could be advanced at the next court appearance on Sept. 26.

Instead, Sept. 26 was the day Crown counsel Kenneth Ferguson gave the papers to the attorneys in court when the matter was called.

“Unfortunately, it’s happening too often,” the magistrate declared. He pointed out that when the court’s directions are not followed, legal aid is affected.

Three men being unnecessarily transported from prison to court and back place a strain on the whole system, he added.

Mr. Ferguson advised that there had been no note in the Crown’s file about serving the papers by a certain date. The magistrate suggested that was another problem.

Attorney Jonathon Hughes appeared for Leroy Morgan. Attorney Margeta Facey-Clarke appeared for Demarco Cunningham.

These defendants, along with Derrick Adlam, are charged with importing ganja into the Cayman Islands on the night of Sept. 14. They were intercepted by the Joint Marine Unit.

Adlam has previous convictions for importing ganja into Cayman. His attorney was in another court when the men were produced.

Mr. Ferguson said he should have the certificates of analysis for the ganja by Monday, Oct. 2. He was able to supply a total weight, however, of 465 pounds.

The defendants are also charged with possession of ganja with intent to supply and illegal landing.

The magistrate told them that their attorneys had now received the papers for their case and would discuss that information with them. The next mention date was set for Tuesday, Oct. 10, via video link.

No bail applications were made.