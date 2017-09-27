Grab your ponchos and galoshes.

Cayman is expected to be inundated with rain over the next few days, with storms anticipated through Friday and on-and-off showers possible for Saturday and Sunday.

Kerry Powery, chief meteorologist for the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, said that Grand Cayman received one inch of rain from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

“It looks like it will continue for the next couple of days,” said Mr. Powery of the extended rain storm. “There’s a trough just across Florida to the Yucatan channel that is putting some favorable dynamics to support rain and showers. The extended outlook says it will still be on and off until Monday.”

Cayman has been fortunate thus far through hurricane season, dodging the worst effects of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria. Another storm, Hurricane Lee, bounced around the Atlantic Ocean and appears as if it will avoid all major population centers before dissipating at sea.

Cayman’s National Weather Service forecasts moderate southeasterly winds and seas for Wednesday and Thursday morning. Radar images show scattered showers over Cayman moving northwest.

“We’ve needed some rain for a little while,” said Mr. Powery. “Last year, we technically ended up in a deficit for rainfall when compared to the long-term average. Perhaps this is good.”

Mr. Powery said that Cayman experienced just 27.98 inches of rain in 2016, which is roughly half of the 30-year average (56.22 inches) taken between 1981 and 2010. Only four Caribbean localities – Dominica (101.4 inches), Martinique (79.9 inches), Guadeloupe (70 inches) and Tobago (59.2 inches) – have a higher annual average.

This year, said Mr. Powery, Grand Cayman is on pace to receive about 45 inches of rainfall.