Two men charged in dog-burning case

Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged dog-burning incident in May.

The two men are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

An 18-year-old man from North Side was charged with cruelty to animals, causing unnecessary suffering and failing to exercise proper care and supervision. A 63-year-old man, will face charges for causing unnecessary suffering and failing to exercise proper care and supervision.

The charges arise from an incident on May 13 when a dog named Dora was allegedly set aflame.

The dog, which suffered second- and third-degree burns to its flank and abdomen, has fully recovered and may be adopted soon.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service made an arrest on May 22. An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty at that point but subsequently released on police bail. The RCIPS concluded their investigation in July and forwarded the file on to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in July. The file was returned to the police on Sept. 17.

Charges were also laid last week in another animal cruelty case involving a dog named Rufus. The dog was brought to the Humane Society with apparent chemical burns that ranged from his head to the middle of his back. An individual was charged with animal cruelty after an investigation by the Department of Agriculture and a subsequent review of the file by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.