Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa will be holding its 17th Annual Cut-A-Thon on Sunday to raise money for Breast Cancer awareness.

This year, volunteers from Eclipze, Focus Hair and Beauty, Artista Salon, Spa Esprit, and Privé Beauty Studio will again offer services such as wet cuts for men, women and children, mini manicures and eyebrow threading to the public at big discounts.

Also included on the menu are the very popular $1-a-minute massages and, as a new service, reflexology at $2 a minute. The massages and reflexology can be scheduled in advance.

Cuts for a cause

In an effort to help raise additional funds, volunteers have come forward and committed to cutting at least 12 inches off their hair. This will then be donated to Locks of Love to make wigs for children who have lost their hair. Each volunteer is trying to raise a minimum of $1,000 towards their cuts, so members of the public are asked to sponsor them to help them reach this goal.

Joining the event this year is guest star stylist Roby Powers from the TIGI NYC Academy and Douglas Rosales from the TIGI Miami Academy to help raise funds for the Cut-A-Thon. Powers will be donating two haircuts/styles and Rosales will be donating two makeup sessions.

Enter the raffle at Eclipze for the chance to win some fabulous prizes. The final draw will be held on Oct. 31.

Last year’s event was a huge success. Thanks to volunteers, sponsors and everyone who supported the cause, over $15,000 was raised for this worthy charity. They hope to match this or raise even more this year with your help.

All proceeds raised are donated to The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens Breast Cancer Awareness Fund to help provide education on early detection and mammograms for men and women who are otherwise unable to afford them. Donations can be made directly to Cayman National account numbers 01248649 (KYD) or 02230883 (USD); given to the sponsored volunteers directly; or brought to Eclipze before or on the day of the Cut-A-Thon.

The 17th Annual Cut-A-Thon for Breast Cancer Awareness Fund will be hosted at Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa located on Market Street, Camana Bay on Sunday from 2-6 p.m.

For more information, email [email protected] or call Anneka or Darla at 945-1188 or 916-7274.