The Central Planning Authority has granted outline approval for the Howard Hospitality Group’s proposed $300 million Pageant Beach hotel, according to minutes from the body’s Sept. 27 meeting.

HHG will have to receive final approval before it can break ground on the project – two 10-floor towers with roughly 450 rooms and various amenities at the southern tip of Seven Mile Beach.

If approved, the development would be the largest hotel on Grand Cayman.

However, nearby residents have raised a number of objections, including complaints about potential noise and the fact that no environmental impact assessment or traffic studies have been conducted.

HHG Chairman Howard Sitzer said at last week’s meeting that he had taken residents’ concerns into account. A Planning Authority board member proposed that residents meet with developers to hash out those concerns before the next meeting, which hasn’t been scheduled yet.