C3 appoints Martin Bould as new CEO

Local internet and TV provider C3 has appointed Martin Bould as CEO. Mr. Bould will head the expansion of the C3 footprint in Cayman, the company said in a press release.

Before his arrival in Grand Cayman, Mr. Bould spent 17 years in the U.K. telecommunications industry in a range of leadership positions with two of the leading operators, Vodafone and Telefonica. “We are excited to have Martin on board to head up the expansion of C3. His wealth of knowledge and experience will be an asset to the company and we are looking forward to his arrival,” said Randy Merren, director of C3 Pure Fibre.

Mr. Bould left his role as CEO of Digicel in June at the end of a three-year contract.

Mr. Bould said, “I’m extremely excited to be joining C3. I plan to build on the project the Board and Management team has started – upgrading and revolutionizing Cayman’s internet and TV services. The island needs robust, high speed connectivity in order to support the growing local economy for both businesses and consumers; coupled with brilliant, local customer service. That’s exactly what we intend to deliver.”

C3 is offering fiber TV, internet and phone services along West Bay Road, including Seven Mile Beach, Snug Harbour, Governors Harbour, and areas in West Bay. The network is also already serving George Town, South Sound, Crewe Road, Tropical Gardens, Prospect and Spotts.

The company plans to expand to Bodden Town and Savannah.