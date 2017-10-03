Two legal professionals join Broadhurst litigation team

Broadhurst LLC has hired attorney Sally Bowler and paralegal Leyla Jackson.

Before joining the firm, Ms. Bowler managed her own practice for five years as a solicitor in London. She previously trained with a top-ranked “Legal 500” firm in litigation.

Ms. Jackson has more than 10 years’ experience in law and legal research. Before joining Broadhurst, she worked as a senior lecturer at the Truman Bodden Law School in the Portfolio of Legal Affairs of the Cayman Islands.

In this role she provided advice to government, particularly on employment-related matters. Ms. Jackson also spearheaded joint ventures with the Department of Labour and Pensions and Ministry of Education, Employment and Gender Affairs.