Their prep work is done, and now they’re looking forward to their biggest challenge.

Cayman’s boxers returned from a weekend trip to the Bahamas on Sunday, and they’ll have a little more than three weeks to train for the Caribbean Boxing Championships in Trinidad and Tobago.

The group, coached by Floyd Trumpet and Rogerio Pitta, went to the Bahamas in order to take part in a few final exhibition matches before competing against the best the region has to offer.

Two of Cayman’s boxers – Brandy Barnes and Leah Lajat – were not able to find a proper match in the Bahamas, so their trip was spent encouraging their peers to find their best form.

Jon-Mikol Rankin made his international boxing debut in the Bahamas. He had his opponent in trouble multiple times, resulting in two standing eight counts. Rankin delivered a jab and uppercut combination late in the fight, and the referee stopped the contest in his favour.

Hepseba Angel also received some much-needed experience, and she came home with a unanimous decision win in her final preparatory bout before the Caribbean championships.

Charlie Lopez-Nixon, who fought in just his second international bout representing Cayman, showed improved form, but ultimately lost when his fight was stopped in the second round.

Cayman’s boxers have run into logistical difficulties in finding appropriate matchups here on island, which makes every international foray crucial in ultimately building their experience.

Barnes, Angel, Rankin, Brianna Kerr, Jaden Eccleston and Theodore Kelly Jr. will be the Cayman boxers participating in the championships in Trinidad and Tobago, with Kelly doubling as an assistant coach.

Leyla Jackson, president of the Cayman Islands Boxing Association, has been invited to help officiate the tournament.