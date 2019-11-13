The seventh annual Pete Ribbins Memorial Ride/Run will be staged this Sunday, honouring the former general manager of Cayman Water and raising funds for the Jasmine hospice care facility.

Ribbins, who passed away in 2010, is remembered as a triathlete and a valued part of the Cayman Water family. Before moving to Cayman, Ribbins played in the Canadian Football League, enjoying his best season in 1972, when he intercepted nine passes for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The first memorial ride was held in 2013 as a way to recognise what Ribbins had meant to the community and also to mark the 40th anniversary of Consolidated Water, the parent company of Cayman Water.

All proceeds for the event go to Jasmine, and Cayman Water has pledged to match those funds.

Over the years, more than $30,000 has been donated to Jasmine from the Ribbins event, with the money used to aid building efforts and fund ongoing operations.

The ride, which will start at 6:30am on Sunday, has two distances: 10km and 40km. Participants will also be able to do a 5km run or walk if they prefer that to riding a bicycle. The run and walk were added to the event itinerary two years ago in an effort to encourage more participation.

Riders and runners/walkers will begin at the Abel Castillo Water Works Plant in Governors Harbour. The company is encouraging people to bring their children and pets to ensure a family-friendly atmosphere.

People can register on www.caymanactive.com and find more information at www.caymanwater.com.