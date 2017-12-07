The annual Cayman Water Pete Ribbins Memorial Ride/Run raised $6,261.08 from registrations, donations by participants, local and Florida staff, and after Cayman Water’s matching funds.

“This is a very happy event and Cayman HospiceCare is proud to be involved each year,” said Kerrie McMillan, fundraising and events coordinator.

This year, some 150 cyclists and runners set off for a 40km ride, 10km ride or 5km run on Sunday, Nov. 19. Participants ranged in age from 7 to 73, some with pets in tow.

“We set out to make this a community event, to support Hospice and remember ‘Ribbs’ – and we’ve done all three. It was great to see CWC staff and other volunteers out around the course giving direction, encouragement and keeping the large group of cyclists safe,” said John Tonner, chief commercial officer of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. and founder of the event.

Taylor Ribbins, the eldest of Pete Ribbins’s children, shared these sentiments. “On behalf of the whole Ribbins family, thank you, thank you, thank you – it was a very special day for us and wonderful to be a part of. Special thanks to John for creating the event and to all of the volunteers; without you all it wouldn’t be possible.

“It’s an incredible way to remember my father – by doing something he loved and giving back to Cayman HospiceCare, an organization very near and dear to us.”

Ronald Forbes, two-time Cayman Islands Olympian and track athlete, attended as a guest of honor. He kicked off the 5km run and was on hand to give out drinks to the returning cyclists and runners.

He and fellow Grenadian Olympian Kirani James (gold medal winner at the 2012 London Olympics 400 meters and first Caribbean athlete to run sub-44 seconds in the event), arranged for a grand giveaway of a pair of spikes signed by James.

“The Pete Ribbins memorial ride/run was wonderful. Thank you to Cayman water for supporting life one drop at a time and helping preserve life with this event one kilometer at a time,” said Mr. Forbes.

Peter Daniel Ribbins served as Cayman Water’s General Manager from 1983 to 1989 and managing director from 1989 until his official retirement in 2004. “He was known amongst Cayman Water’s employees as being a genuine people-person, generous and compassionate. His love of sport is kept alive through this event and others held in his name,” a press release from the organizers stated.