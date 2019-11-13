UPDATED: Man shot dead in West Bay

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man who was shot several times in West Bay on Tuesday.

The shooting took place in the vicinity of Miss Daisy Lane in Boatswains Bay.

Police confirmed on Wednesday morning that the 24-year-old man from West Bay had been pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred some time between 5pm and 5:30pm.

In a statement, police said, “The area was dimly lit with natural light and detectives believe there may have been persons in and around the area at the time that the shooting occurred with information that could assist in the investigation.”

Cayman CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $50,00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person or persons responsible for the murder. Tips can be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS). Anyone with information can also contact Detective Inspector Collins Oremule at 936-8746. Anonymous tips can also be made via the RCIPS confidential tip line on 949-7777.