Two men, Andrei James Challenger and James Rolin Challenger, charged with causing unnecessary suffering and failing to exercise proper care and supervision, appeared in Summary Court Tuesday.

The two men were charged under the Animals Law in relation to Dora, a dog that suffered severe burns on May 13. The dog was pregnant at the time and was treated via emergency surgery by Dr. Brenda Bush at Island Veterinary Services.

Andrei Challenger, 18, who was also charged with cruelty to animals, was arrested in May. James Challenger, 63, was arrested in September. Both men were charged in late September and ordered to appear in court Tuesday.

The two men are being represented by attorney Kathleen Ryan. Ms. Ryan requested more time to review the case, and Magistrate Valdis Foldats ordered the men to return to court on Oct. 17.