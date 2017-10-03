Cayman tallies 47 crashes in two weekends

The Cayman Islands has seen at least three weekends within the past two months with more than 20 vehicle accidents between Friday and Sunday, according to records published by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

On the weekend of Sept. 29-Oct. 1 there were 22 vehicle crashes; the previous weekend, Sept. 22-24, there were 25 accidents; and from July 28-30, there were 26.

RCIPS Traffic Unit Inspector Ian Yearwood said, in most cases, drivers cannot blame the accidents on weather conditions.

“While we know that a fair amount of rain in recent weeks has played a role in the number of collisions, the fact remains that most of the serious crashes appear to be alcohol-related,” Inspector Yearwood said.

Unlike the weekend of Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, this past weekend a number of crashes led to serious injuries. No fatalities have been recorded.

Hit and run

Three cars collided Saturday on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, sending one woman to the hospital.

According to police, a silver Honda Accord veered into oncoming cars along the two-lane section of the road, causing an SUV to swerve and smash into a retaining wall and strike another vehicle – a Honda Inspire – that was directly behind the SUV.

The Honda Accord’s driver left the crash scene, but turned himself in to police on Sunday.

The woman driving the Honda Inspire was hospitalized with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Drunk driving

Police were investigating two other crashes Saturday in which alcohol may have played a role.

At 4 p.m. a Honda Civic ran into the trees along Boatswains Bay Road in West Bay. Both passengers in the Honda suffered minor cuts and bruises, and the driver, a 23 year old man, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Another crash, around 10:20 p.m. Saturday involved a Suzuki Swift veering off South Sound Road into a tree.

The driver, a 31-year-old woman, suffered head injuries and was still in hospital as of Monday. Police said she refused to comply with a DUI test and was warned for prosecution.

A 25-year-old Bodden Town man was arrested after a Sunday night crash on Shamrock Road.

According to police, both the driver and his female passenger were hurt when the BMW the man was driving crashed into a wall near the Watlers Estates subdivision.

The woman was hospitalized in serious condition; the driver suffered minor injuries.