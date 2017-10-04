Police urge people to come forward about cosmetic injections

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is appealing for women who have experienced adverse effects after receiving cosmetic injections from unlicensed providers to come forward.

In some cases, these injections have led to severe skin infections that require intensive, ongoing treatment. Any women who are suffering from such symptoms are urged to make a report to police.

“In the course of an ongoing investigation, we have heard that the practice of administering these injections in beauty salons without a license is widespread, with adverse effects experienced by many customers,” Inspector Winsome Prendergast said in a press release. “We urge these people to come forward, and your complaint will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.”

One such case involving an unlicensed practitioner is currently before the courts.

Anyone with information about cosmetic injections being wrongfully administered is encouraged to speak with Inspector Prendergast at the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220 or to email her at [email protected]