Senior customs officer suspended with pay

A senior Cayman Islands customs officer has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an Anti-Corruption Commission investigation.

Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said Wednesday that he has determined it was in the public interest to place the officer, who he did not identify, on required leave – which is paid suspension.

The officer, who was promoted in the department earlier this year, had not been charged with any crimes as of press time Wednesday.

“We must all remember that the presumption of innocence must apply in all cases and this one is no exception,” Mr. Clifford said in a message to customs staff. “However, it is equally important to assure everyone that there is absolutely no place in the customs department for any officer who is engaged in corruption or any other criminal activity.”