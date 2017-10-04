A tropical depression east of Nicaragua was forecast to intensify over coming days, as the system moved northwest toward the Gulf Coast.

The storm path was not projected to hit the Cayman Islands. The outer cone of tropical storm force winds, however, could affect the islands by Thursday evening or Friday morning.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service advised that the storm poses no immediate risk to the islands, but urged residents to follow weather updates in local media.

Forecast models Wednesday showed Tropical Depression 16 moving northwest at 7 miles per hour. It was expected to hit the coast of Nicaragua early Thursday before moving north toward eastern Honduras and emerging over the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

The depression, if upgraded to a storm, would be named Nate.

The system was expected to bring 15 to 20 inches of rain and tropical storm conditions to portions of Nicaragua and Honduras through Thursday. Maximum rainfall could reach 30 inches in isolated areas. Costa Rica and Panama were expected to receive 2 to 5 inches of rain. Areas forecast to receive heavy rains are at risk of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

A Tropical Storm Warning was issued from Sandy Bay Sirpi, Nicaragua, north to Punta Castilla, Honduras. The U.S. National Hurricane Center described the environmental conditions as conducive for the storm intensifying over the next 24 to 36 hours.

“Rapid intensification is a possibility over the northwestern Caribbean or southern Gulf of Mexico while the system is traversing rather warm and deep waters, although it remains to be seen how separate the depression becomes from a larger gyre over central America,” the National Hurricane Center’s official forecast said Wednesday morning.

Residents of the Bay Islands, western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula were advised to monitor the progress of the storm. The system is expected to continue strengthening as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico on Friday and through the weekend.

It may affect areas of the northern Gulf Coast as a hurricane by the weekend. Forecasters advised, however, that it is still too early to determine timing and intensity. Residents of the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida were advised to monitor the storm.