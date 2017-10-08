A former Cayman Islands government employee has been arrested in connection with a police investigation involving theft of rent money paid for the use of government facilities over a five year period.

The 38-year-old former administrator at the Facilities Management Department was arrested in August on suspicion of theft, but she had not been charged as of press time Thursday.

According to government’s senior human resources official, Gloria McField-Nixon, the employee left the government service prior to her arrest on Aug. 16.

The alleged thefts were uncovered in two audits conducted earlier this year, the first in March and the second in May. Those records were passed to the Facilities Management Department which then notified the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The RCIPS said it is still actively investigating the matter.

“It is alleged that in her former position [the suspect] arranged for short-term rental of government facilities to a community group between the years 2011 and 2016 and that monies paid by the group to the woman were not paid to the Cayman Islands government finance department,” an RCIPS statement on the investigation noted.

The suspect has been released on police bail for the time being, police said.

Typically, the government does charge private companies and non-profit groups for the use of its civic centers, although exemptions can be made to those rental charges for “community enrichment activities,” Ms. McField-Nixon said.

In this case, the allegation is that the government employee simply did not pass on funds she collected for those rents to the public purse.

The government has a number of community centers around the islands. One of the theft cases being looked into involved rent money paid for the use of the South Sound Community Centre facility.

The group which paid the rent costs was contacted for comment by the Cayman Compass, but declined to make a statement.