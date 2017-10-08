A man driving his motorcycle into work early Sunday died after his vehicle and a truck were involved in a collision in East End.

According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday on Sea View Road near the East End Blow Holes.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Health City Cayman Islands developer Gene Thompson confirmed that the man, whom he identified as 30-year-old Tony Rodrigues, was employed as a driver at the hospital and was heading into work when the accident occurred.

“Our Health City Cayman Islands family is hurting over the loss of Tony,” Mr. Thompson said. “He is a young Caymanian who was doing very well. It is very sad.”

The driver of the truck was not injured, RCIPS Chief Inspector Brad Ebanks said.

The RCIPS was still investigating the incident and had not stated by press time Sunday how the wreck occurred. Mr. Ebanks did say the circumstances of the accident do not appear to place any fault on the truck driver.

It appeared the motorcycle was headed westbound toward George Town and the truck was going eastbound along Sea View Road toward East End.

Mr. Thompson said Mr. Rodrigues would typically have been coming to work at that time from the westbound direction.

Mr. Rodrigues typically did pickups and deliveries for the hospital, both of patients and supplies, Mr. Thompson said. A small section of road in East End, just east of the turnoff to the Health City complex, was blocked to all traffic for several hours Sunday while police officers and accident reconstruction experts reviewed the accident scene.