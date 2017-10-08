Nominations are open for the 2017 Governor’s Awards for Design and Construction Excellence in the Cayman Islands.

The Governor’s Award Committee held a launch event on Thursday night at Harbour Place on Thursday to announce the categories, which are residential and commercial hospitality.

Committee member Garth Arch said that there are two categories this year due to the number of high-caliber applications made in the past.

“Every year we have been astounded by the entries and this year, with the two categories, we expect an exciting response to the submission call,” said Mr. Arch.

Past winners include the “Rum Point House” and the “Beach House” in 2015, the Barcadere Marina in 2013, the “Seagrape House” and the Lighthouse Point in 2011, and the Camana Bay Town Center and the Elmslie Memorial Church in 2010.

Dave Johnston, of the Cayman Society of Architects, said that projects that did not win the award in the past can be nominated again.

“Commercially speaking, it would be really hard to go against Camana Bay Town Center,” he said, “so some of those submissions at that time, you could submit now.”

To nominate a candidate project for the awards, any member of a project team may submit the credentials of that development for consideration. The submission deadline is Nov. 17 at 6 p.m., and entries will then be short listed by a panel of judges, with the award-winners selected by Ms. Kilpatrick.

The winners of the awards will be announced at a ceremony at the Governor’s Residence on Dec. 7.