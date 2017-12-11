The 2017 Governor’s Awards for Design and Construction Excellence ceremony was held on Thursday at the Governor’s Residence, with 18 Forum Lane at Camana Bay Town Center and the “Linger Longer” Silverman Residence winning this year’s awards in the commercial and residential categories, respectively.

The Governor’s Award website said the commercial and hospitality winner, 18 Forum Lane, won in part for being “outstanding in its sustainable design but retains a familiar language with its louvres, roofing, breezeways and courtyards that articulates the New Urbanism in the Cayman Islands.”

The project’s architect was the Texas-based firm Lake|Flato; its local architect of record was John Doak; its engineer was the Colorado-based CH2M Hill; its local structural engineer was APEC Consulting Engineers; its mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer was MCW Consultants with Decco (Dart Development); and its general contractor was Decco.

The residential winner, Linger Longer, “exemplifies traditional Caymanian architecture, but its modern twists juxtaposes rough plank with glossy tech, a domestic place with crisp exteriors,” the Governor’s Award website states.

That property’s architect was Next Design & Development; its structural engineer was AMR Consulting Engineers; its mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineer was Corporate Electric Ltd.; and its residential contractor was Joe’s Construction.

Other nominated properties included the Kimpton Seafire Resort, the Lindsay Residence, the Murphy Residence, and the “Sun Serenity” home.

Past winners include the “Rum Point House” and the “Beach House” in 2015, the Barcadere Marina in 2013, the “Seagrape House” and the Lighthouse Point in 2011, and the Camana Bay Town Center and the Elmslie Memorial Church in 2010.

The Governor’s Award for Design and Construction Excellence in the Cayman Islands is a joint venture between Cayman Society of Architects, Surveyors and Engineers and the Cayman Contractors Association.