Multiple sclerosis patients can meet with new doctor

The MS Foundation of the Cayman Islands is inviting multiple sclerosis patients and their families to meet Dr. Romnesh de Souza and Gene Thompson from Health City Cayman Islands later this month.

The event will take place on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m., and the deadline to apply to attend the meeting is Friday, Oct. 13.

Dr. de Souza, a consultant in the Neurology Department at Health City Cayman Islands, comes to Cayman after a five-year tenure at Narayana Health City in Bangalore, India.

He specializes in interventional neurology and the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, neuromuscular disorders and neurocritical care. Dr. de Souza has been published in both national and international journals, and he’s taken active participation at several international medical conferences.

Before Dr. de Souza’s arrival, there was no physician in Cayman who had specialized in multiple sclerosis.

Those interested in meeting Dr. de Souza and learning about local treatment for MS in Cayman can email [email protected] to find out the venue location and additional information, organizers said.