A new pediatrician has joined CTMH Doctors Hospital’s pediatric unit.

Dr. Jasmina Marinova, a pediatrician neonatologist with 27 years of experience in all aspects of child care, joins two other pediatricians, Dr. Ramon Lacanilao and Dr. Petra Schwery, at the hospital.

According to a press release, Dr. Marinova works with healthy or sick newborn babies and acutely unwell children of all ages, including those with chronic medical and developmental conditions.

Hospital Administrator Dr. Patrick Auman said in the press release that having diversification in pediatric training “gives Doctors Hospital the ability to offer a wide variety of care to infants and children all the way through their paediatric and adolescence years (18 years old).“

He added, “This broadens our care to conditions that require acute care, such as chronic conditions, non-cancerous blood disorders, and even neonatology.” Neonatology is practiced in neonatal intensive care units and is crucial for premature and sick term babies, often requiring the resuscitation process after birth, the press release notes.

CTMH Doctors Hospital was formerly known as the Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital.