The George Town landfill reopened this weekend, after its access road was closed following heavy rains last week. The Department of Environmental Health advised that the landfill had reopened on Saturday.

However, some repair work is continuing and the department is urging haulers of small waste loads to use the 24-hour public drop-off site at the entrance of the landfill until further notice.

For more information, contact the DEH’s Solid Waste section at 949-8793.