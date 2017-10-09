Man arrested after security guard assault, chase

A man who police said attacked a security guard with a bottle at a West Bay bar premises Saturday was arrested after fleeing the scene.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said the assault was reported around 10 p.m. at a bar on Birch Tree Hill Road.

According to police, the 49-year-old suspect ran to his vehicle and left when officers arrived at the scene. Officers followed the man, activating lights and sirens on their patrol cars.

Police said officers on Reverend Blackman Road intercepted the suspect, at which point he reversed his vehicle into the pursuing police car and collided with a power pole. Police also said the man punched a police officer during the incident.

The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of criminal offenses and remained in police custody Monday.