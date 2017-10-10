No anti-fraud policy yet for public hospital

Recommendations that the Cayman Islands public hospital system implement an anti-fraud policy have not been fully followed several years after the investigation into the CarePay hospital swipe-card system.

Public Accounts Committee member, Prospect MLA Austin Harris, noted that the Auditor General’s Office had recommended that the hospital system put in place the policy and questioned staff if that had been done.

“A fraud policy has been developed,” HSA Chief Financial Officer Heather Boothe said.

Mr. Harris asked whether that meant the policy had been implemented.

“No, sir,” Ms. Boothe said, adding that the staff was awaiting a review by a hospital board subcommittee before proceeding with implementation.

Former HSA Board Chairman Canover Watson was convicted in February 2016 of defrauding the public hospital system via the CarePay contract agreement and sentenced to seven years in prison.