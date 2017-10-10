Two Jamaican nationals pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession and importation of 461.74 pounds of ganja last month.

Leroy Johnoton Morgan, 31, and Demarco Deinton Cunningham, 37, admitted importing the ganja on Sept. 14. They pleaded not guilty, however, to a charge of illegal landing.

Defense attorney Jonathon Hughes said the Crown was being asked to review the illegal landing charge. Initial reports of the offense indicated that the two men and Derrick Anthony Adlam, 53, were on a boat off East End when they were intercepted by the Joint Marine Unit around 11 p.m. Officers recovered numerous packages and brought the men ashore.

Adlam attended court on Tuesday also, but did not enter any pleas. His attorney was off island, so he was given another mention date. Adlam has previous convictions for importing ganja. The maximum sentence for a first offense is seven years. The maximum for a subsequent offense is 15 years.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats ordered social inquiry reports for Morgan and Cunningham and set their sentencing for Dec. 11. Mr. Hughes represented Morgan and attorney Margeta Facey-Clarke represented Cunningham.

All three men had their remand in custody continued.