Cayman Islands leaders took time out from the business of running the country Wednesday to join hands in prayer.

Legislators past and present, civil service chiefs and invited guests filled the ballroom of the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa for the annual prayer breakfast.

House Speaker McKeeva Bush, who helped the organize the event and was one of the founders of the National Parliamentary Prayer Breakfast more than two decades ago, said it was an important opportunity to put political differences aside.

“It is about praying for our community and having fellowship at the highest national level,” he said.

Premier Alden McLaughlin gave a brief speech, offering prayers, as well as practical support for Cayman’s regional neighbors impacted by two recent hurricanes.

He said, “We have so much to be thankful for in this country and it is right and proper that we should pause amid all of the business of our lives to give God thanks and to pray for continued guidance.”

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson joked that the event had become more expensive as more guests were added.

He said, “I know the premier and his government will agree that here is no better way to spend public funds than to come here, join hands and serve the Lord.”