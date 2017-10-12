The Cayman Islands government has delayed the public presentation of its first two-year budget for two weeks.

The spending plan was due to be presented in the Legislative Assembly on Oct. 13, but opposition politicians said Wednesday that they had been informed the start date was now Oct. 27.

The new budget cycle, which begins on Jan. 1, 2018 and runs through Dec. 31, 2019, will be Cayman’s first attempt to review and approve a two-year financial plan.

Lawmakers have until Dec. 31 to finalize the proposal.

The new budget will also represent a change in the fiscal year, from the previous July-June cycle to one that follows the calendar year.