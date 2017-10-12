Woman arrested in bribery, fraud investigation

Investigators from the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service arrested a 31-year-old woman from Bodden Town Thursday morning on suspicion of corruption offenses.

According to a press release from the Anti-Corruption Commission, the woman is suspected of committing three offenses, namely: bribery of public officials, contrary to Section 10 of the Anti-Corruption Law; fraud on the government, contrary to Section 11 of the Anti-Corruption Law; and breach of trust, contrary to Section 13 of the Anti-Corruption Law.

The commission stated that the woman had been detained for questioning at the Prisoner Detention Center at Fairbanks before being released on bail.

In its statement, the commission added that, as the investigation was continuing, it would not be releasing any further details at this time.