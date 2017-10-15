An American citizen building a retirement home in Cayman Brac appeared in Grand Court on Friday when his trial for firearms charges was scheduled for April.

David Dean Meadors, 52, was charged after customs officers opened a container of goods at the building site and found 240 rounds of nine-millimeter ammunition. After the discovery and subsequent interview, officers went with Meadors to his temporary residence, where a Glock 9mm handgun, a Smith & Wesson BB gun and BBs were recovered.

Meadors first appeared in Summary Court in Grand Cayman on July 10. He was granted bail with conditions that included a charge on his Brac property, three Caymanian sureties and the wearing of an electronic monitor. His charges were committed to the Grand Court in August.

In September, attorney Ben Tonner applied for the defendant’s bail to be varied so that he could travel to Florida to safeguard his family and property there, ahead of Hurricane Irma. Justice Marlene Carter permitted him to travel on Sept. 7, returning on Sept. 17.

She ordered that the charge on Meadors’s Brac property be increased, that he return his travel documents by Sept. 19 and be refitted with the electronic monitor by Sept. 20.

Before bail was granted, Meadors was asked to enter pleas to the charges against him. He pleaded guilty to importation and possession of a Glock 9mm handgun in Cayman Brac without the required licenses on or before July 7, 2017. He pleaded not guilty to importation and possession of 240 rounds of 9mm ammunition, also on or before July 7, and not guilty to possession of an unlicensed BB gun.

Friday was his first court appearance since then.

Senior Crown counsel Nicole Petit advised that trial had been set for April 9, 2018, for the charges to which Meadors had pleaded not guilty.

Justice Alastair Malcolm extended his conditional bail until then.