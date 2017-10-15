Senior police officer assaulted

One of the Cayman Islands’ most senior police officers was assaulted at the scene of a traffic accident, Saturday.

Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown suffered what were described as “significant injuries” to his head and body in the incident. He was still being treated at the Cayman Islands Hospital at press time Sunday.

Two men, aged 25 and 23, from Bodden Town, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and obstructing police in the lawful execution of their duties.

Mr. Lansdown was on duty and in full uniform, when the assault occurred, just before 9:30 p.m.

The detective had stopped at the scene of a single vehicle collision at the Island Heritage roundabout on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, according to a press release from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. Mr. Lansdown was not named in the official release, but several sources confirmed his identity to the Compass.

A former senior detective with London’s Metropolitan Police, Mr. Lansdown joined the RCIPS in June last year as head of specialist operations, including the drugs and serious crime units.

It is the second time in less than a year that a senior police officer has been seriously assaulted.

The head of the traffic unit, Inspector Ian Yearwood, suffered two broken teeth after being punched at a police traffic checkpoint in December, 2016.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident at the weekend is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222 or 649-4222.