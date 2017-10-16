‘Proud of Them’ nominations sought

Nominations are now being accepted for the annual “Proud of Them” award scheme.

The Ministry of Youth and the National Youth Commission announced Monday that nominations will be accepted until Nov. 16 for young people, ages 10 to 25, who have made notable achievements in academics, sports, their career, culture, business or community service.

“This is a great opportunity to celebrate the achievements and drive of our brightest and most accomplished youth,” said Minister of Youth Juliana O’Connor-Connolly in a press release. “We need the community’s input to ensure that we honour those who are worthy of praise and are role models for their peers.”

The “Proud of Them” awards were launched in 2012 to highlight exceptional young people. Since then, 84 young men and women have been recognized. Each has received a financial award and had his or her image featured for a six-month period on billboards across the Cayman Islands.

“Society must commemorate the accomplishments of youth,” the head of the National Youth Commission, Reverend Donovan Myers, said in the release. “As a community, we need to be strong advocates for our young people.

Many of them are distinguishing themselves in their chosen fields and our recognition of their efforts can help inspire them and their peers to greater heights.

This year’s 12 awardees will be announced at a reception on Nov. 29.

Nomination forms can be found online at www.gov.ky. For more information, email [email protected], or visit the ProudofThemKy Facebook page.