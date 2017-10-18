After postponing the PwC Junior Tennis Tournament twice due to the rain, the juniors finally hit the red clay and the blue hard courts at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

There were 24 players competing in three age categories: under 10, under 14 and under 18.

Phin Ellison won in the 10-and-under final against Jake Fagan 6-2, 6-3, and presented himself in great form throughout the weekend.

In the 14-and-under final, Jakub Neveril beat Willow Wilkinson in a close match 6-4, 6-4. Both players had a solid run in the draw. Willow surprised with a win in the semifinal over 2nd seed Alex Priestley.

Jake Booker won the 18-and-under final against Jade Wilkinson in a marathon match of more than three hours. Due to the rain on Saturday, the final continued on Sunday, ending with a tight 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win for Jake. Both players fought their hearts out in a great display of tennis.

The matches showed how the level of tennis keeps improving in all the age categories. The next event will be the Masters, which is the last scheduled tournament for the year, being held at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club in November.