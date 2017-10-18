Specialist Junior Golf Coaches Jose Maria ‘Txema’ Sanchez and Brett Meyer from the world renowned David Leadbetter Golf Academy spent the weekend in Cayman working with the islands’ junior golfers.

Forty-six juniors ranging in age from 6 to 18 and skill levels from beginners to national team players took part in the sessions at the North Sound Golf Club. The coaches worked with the juniors on various aspects of the game, with sessions tailored to different skill levels.

This was the first in a series of coaching opportunities which the Cayman Islands Golf Association has organized in alliance with the Florida-based teaching academy. The ongoing program will involve visits every four weeks or so over the next eight months. Organizers also hope the Cayman players will have opportunities to visit the Leadbetter Academy in Orlando, where they will have access to more teaching facilities and the opportunity to play tournament golf.

Cayman Islands Golf Association president Paul Woodhouse was delighted with the turnout and the progress the juniors made.

“It is a real coup to have attracted the interest of the Leadbetter Golf Academy – it is no exaggeration to say it is one of the leading golf Academies in the world,” he said. “Looking to the future, this is a fantastic opportunity for our juniors at all levels.”

“The junior golf development program in Cayman is only a few years old and because of the hard work and dedication of our local coaches and the support of the parents, the standard of golf and level of participation is fantastic,” Mr. Woodhouse added. “The alliance with LGA is designed to build on and augment this and will involve the golf Pros on island working with the visiting coaches on a comprehensive junior golf development program.”

The Golf Association’s dedicated junior golf committee is organizing the program, as well as a full schedule of competitive events through the end of 2017 and into 2018.

For more information, www.ciga.ky or contact [email protected]