Mannisto shines in first horse show of the season

The Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation held its first dressage show of the 2017/2018 season on Sunday.

The show took place at the Equestrian Center in the morning and Cayman Riding School in the afternoon. In total, 39 tests were ridden. Marilyn Kulifay, a United States Equestrian Federation “r” judge, flew in from Houston, Texas to judge the event.

A number of riders have moved up in levels over the summer and opted to ride more challenging tests for the start of the season, and the results were very positive. Of particular note was the performance of Kayla Mannisto who won all three of her classes and was also named junior High Point Champion based on her Training Level Test 3 score of 64.545 percent.

The Adult High Point Champion was Kodie Carpenter, in her first CIEF show, having recently arrived in Cayman. Her adult high point score of 67.037 percent was earned riding Lilly in First Level Test 1.

The next horse show to be held by the CIEF will be the first of the four-part National Jumping Series which kicks off on Nov. 12 at 8 a.m. at Cayman Riding School. The second of this season’s four dressage shows will be held on Jan. 14 at the Equestrian Center in the morning and at Cayman Riding School in the afternoon. Spectators are welcome and entry is free.