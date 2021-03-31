Marley Trench and Jessica McTaggart were named High Point Junior and Adult Champions for the Cayman leg of the Caribbean Equestrian Association Dressage Challenge held at the Equestrian Center.

Trench and McTaggart closed out the show, held earlier this month, with scores of 72.41% and 68.61%, respectively. The Cayman Islands was the first of the seven member countries of the CEA to hold their leg of the 2021 event. As a result, the ranking of Cayman’s riders among their peers in the Caribbean won’t be known until the rest of the countries hold their competitions.

Winners of each class in the local competition, in decreasing order of difficulty, were: