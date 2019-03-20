Cayman equestrians rise to meet dressage challenge

Last weekend saw the Cayman leg of the annual international equestrian competition between the Caribbean Islands of Antigua, Bermuda, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and the Cayman Islands take place at The Equestrian Center, located on the Linford Pierson Highway.

The Caribbean Dressage Challenge, an event organised by the Caribbean Equestrian Association and run locally by the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation, enables riders from member countries to compete against each other without having to travel with their horse. Instead, the judge travels from island to island, scoring each competitor’s ride at an officially organised horse show in each country.

Canadian judge Brenda Minor returned to score the event for the second year in a row. She is qualified to judge all international competitions other than the Olympics and world championships, and as such is one of the highest level of judges in North America.

Riders competing in the Dressage Challenge are ranked both individually and by country team. The country team consists of the top three adult and top three child riders, based upon the difficulty of the test they ride and the scores they receive.

Barbados and the Cayman Islands are the first of the six countries in the Caribbean Equestrian Association to hold their 2019 Dressage Challenge. Once all of the competing countries have completed their competitions, the final standing for Cayman’s riders individually and for the Cayman national team will be known.

Last year, the Cayman children’s team placed third overall in the Caribbean, while the Cayman adult team placed fourth.

Based upon the weekend’s results, the Equestrian Federation has determined the Cayman Team for this year’s Challenge.

Representing the adult team are Jessica McTaggart, Gina Lomas and Cathy Osborne. Kayla Mannisto, Abbey Swartz and Leah Alberga round out the children’s team.

For the second year in a row, Kayla Mannisto, riding Pony Up and Jessica McTaggart riding Jolly Rancher were named Children’s and Adult High Point Champions, respectively.

Winners of each class